The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its Q earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $629-634 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 32,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,771. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $29,451.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $137,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,131 shares of company stock valued at $227,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

