THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0016

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $16,723.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,275,839,774 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

