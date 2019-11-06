Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 2,364 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $279,519.36.

GH stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7,816.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

