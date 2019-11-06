Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,740 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.27. The company had a trading volume of 385,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,988. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

