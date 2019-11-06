Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of MicroStrategy worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 290.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 289.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.74. 6,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 0.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

