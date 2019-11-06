Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $413,763,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $110,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 539.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 415,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 283.0% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 184,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 13,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,203. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.