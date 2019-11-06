Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Dycom Industries worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 230,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.