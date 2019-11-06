Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,513,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

