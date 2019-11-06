Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,160 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Vale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,244,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

