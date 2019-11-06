TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

TSLX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 272,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $3,154,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,511,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 129,561 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

