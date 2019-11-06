TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.39

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 73528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.77%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

