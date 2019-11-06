TransferCoin (TX) 1-Day Volume Tops $342.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $50,035.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,133,060 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.