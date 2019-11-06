TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.21

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.21 and traded as low as $99.60. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 31,326 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.21.

In other TransGlobe Energy news, insider Randall Clifford Neely acquired 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £33,592 ($43,893.90).

About TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.