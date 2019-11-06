TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on TA shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

