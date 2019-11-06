Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of TZOO opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 64,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $798,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,711 shares of company stock worth $1,728,343. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

