Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 828,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 77,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,261. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

