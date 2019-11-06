Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,501,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $294.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.