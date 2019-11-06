Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,519,000 after buying an additional 1,177,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after buying an additional 580,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,559,000 after buying an additional 321,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,187,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.92% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.