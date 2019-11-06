Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 585.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. 3,851,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.