Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Yaniv Carmi Sells 637,477 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 637,477 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £943,465.96 ($1,232,805.38).

Yaniv Carmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Yaniv Carmi sold 75,000 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £112,500 ($147,001.18).

LON:TRMR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 151.50 ($1.98). 366,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.76. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 196.92 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.84.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

