Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. 23,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $53.48 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

