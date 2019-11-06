Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tricon Capital Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$74.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of TCN stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 408,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$9.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

