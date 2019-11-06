Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $416.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $17.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 958.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

