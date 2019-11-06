TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 1,018 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises 26.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 195,308 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 295,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 397.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 87,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 768,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,535. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

