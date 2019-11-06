Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 626,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,312. The stock has a market cap of $811.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

