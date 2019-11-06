Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 9,685 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 498 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,442.90.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

