Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Twitter by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,259 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

