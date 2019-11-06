U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.50 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

