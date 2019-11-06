U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY19 guidance at $2.87-2.97 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USPH opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $81,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

