Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 26076548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,300,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

