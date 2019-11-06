UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 62 ($0.81) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 65 ($0.85). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.27 ($0.84).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 58.09 ($0.76) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 93,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £49,782.90 ($65,050.18).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

