Ultra Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $17,163.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.78 or 0.03222279 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00606423 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,778,385 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

