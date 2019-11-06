Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARE. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 511,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.