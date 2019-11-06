Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 888,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

