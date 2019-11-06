Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.