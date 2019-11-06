Unilever (NYSE:UN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $58.84 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 587.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

