Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 572,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,424. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $224,906.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,426. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $3,084,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 16.6% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 105,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.