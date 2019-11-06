United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.65.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

