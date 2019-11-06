United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 99,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 3,037,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

