United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $176.34. 2,704,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

