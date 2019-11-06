United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 47,411,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,799,572. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

