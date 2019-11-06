United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.68 ($44.98).

United Internet stock traded up €1.31 ($1.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.95 ($33.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1 year high of €41.35 ($48.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

