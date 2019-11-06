United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

URI stock opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

