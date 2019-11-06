United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USLM opened at $90.85 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

