United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Insider Robert F. Leduc Sells 33,175 Shares

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,191. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

