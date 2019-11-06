Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

