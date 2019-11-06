Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.27, approximately 277,739 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 234,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Specifically, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $174,997.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,450,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,258,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,438,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,730.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,967 shares of company stock worth $664,552 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $950.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

