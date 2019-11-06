UnlimitedIP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35.21 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, LBank and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

