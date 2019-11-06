Unobtanium Market Cap Achieves $12.36 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.44 or 0.00657021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and $2,485.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,346.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.44 or 0.03253309 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,224 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.