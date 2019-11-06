Urban One (UONEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UONEK stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

